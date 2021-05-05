John Paul II Catholic High School - Margaret Geiger

SCHOOL:

John Paul II Catholic High School

NAME:

Margaret Geiger

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend the United States Naval Academy

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task for me has been time management and staying motivated, especially with a drastically different year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year has been the busiest year of high school for me due to college applications, challenging classes, playing sports, working towards my Eagle Scout, and working at Cypress Glen. Throughout all of this I had to keep myself motivated and disciplined to maintain high grades and physically prepare myself for the Naval Academy.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen would be to work hard and have fun. While your grades and activities may be able to affect your college applications, do not stress about being perfect and doing everything. It is important to make friends and have fun in your four years of high school because it will be over before you know it.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Receiving nominations and offers of appointment to the United States Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. I am glad to see that all the work I have put into applying over the past two years has paid off.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I plan to be serving my country as an officer in the Navy.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

There is not one person who is most influential in my life, but there are many who have been great role models and influences on me. These people would be my parents, my aunt and uncle who are graduates of the Naval Academy, and the teachers and mentors who have pushed me to work harder.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I founded an all-girl scout troop in Greenville because I wanted to earn the rank of Eagle Scout before I leave for college. I completed my Eagle Scout project, which was the construction of benches and a table for the REAL Crisis Center, in December 2020. I plan on going before the district board to be approved for the rank of Eagle in April.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up, but you don’t give up.” - General Chuck Yeager

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1) God

2) Family

3) Friends

4) Education

5) Health

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to New Zealand. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to travel all around New Zealand with my family during the summer of 2019, and it was one of the best and most influential experiences of my life. I love its weather, people, and national parks.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I’m on level 635 of Fairway Solitaire on my phone.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year was my junior year because I could see all my friends and participate in activities which I took for granted before COVID hit.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Some flint and steel so that I can start a fire to keep myself warm, cook food, and signal for help.