John A. Holmes High School - Makensey Caroon

SCHOOL:

John A. Holmes High School

NAME:

Makensey Faith Caroon

AGE:

17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend the University of Tampa or Western Carolina University to major in forensic science.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a Senior is maintaining focus and keeping your priorities straight to finish the year out. You are so close to finishing and probably tired so it is hard to not want to quit right before the end. However, you have to keep pushing and finish strong.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice would be to do your best in school, but know that you do not need to be perfect. Colleges recognize your hard work with scholarships and eventually the dedication will pay off.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was realizing that my hard work was paying off as college acceptance letters kept coming in and scholarship opportunities presented themselves.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I do not know where exactly I see myself in ten years, but I hope that by then I will have made a difference and helped my community become a better place. I hope to be a well known forensic scientist who is known for promoting justice.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is the most influential person in my life. She has always pushed me to do my best and encouraged me when I was sad. She never gave up on me and I could not have made it through the years without her.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Though it is not very humble to say, one of my most unique facts is that I skipped the fifth grade and continued to excel in rigorous classes. I am the anticipated Valedictorian and will be graduating high school with my high school diploma and Associates in Arts.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light.”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value most in life are my faith, my family, my friends, food, and music.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Hawaii. I have always wanted to live in a beautiful area with beaches and beautiful animals. It would also give me an opportunity in advancement in my chosen career of forensic science.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that I can flawlessly insert movie quotes or references into any conversation.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was Freshman year because it was a simple time in life and was easiest.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take the book called Wilderness Survival for DUMMIES.