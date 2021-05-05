J.H. Rose High School - Noelle de Vente

SCHOOL:

Junius H. Rose High School



NAME:

Noelle de Vente



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will either be attending the United States Naval Academy or North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

As an extremely indecisive person, the hardest task has been deciding where to spend the next four years of my life. I have struggled to figure out where I will be most happy, but I pray that wherever I end up will be the right decision.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Do not try to involve yourself in every single club, sport, or extracurricular. As a freshman, I constantly found myself in meetings where I had no interest in the mission of the organization. Select a few activities and pour your whole heart into making the biggest impact you can within those entities. Quality always trumps quantity.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

In a year full of looking at screens, the highlight has been sitting in the stands of my school’s sports field, as our St. Patrick themed students section cheers on our football team as we crush our rival D.H. Conley 42-14.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I either hope to be in residency as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist, acting as an advocate for women’s reproductive rights or as a Navy helicopter pilot, living in Honolulu, Hawaii. (extremely opposite paths)



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

Most definitely my older sister. As a military officer and Naval Aviator flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in a male-dominated community, she continues to pursue her professional goals with fierce determination. She constantly motivates me to live a life of purpose, so I too can make an impact in the world and in my community.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am a 6-foot tall woman. I am taller than both my parents and somehow the genes shuffled in a certain way so that I have extremely long legs. They are, however, quite helpful when it comes to grabbing things from the top shelf!



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” -Maya Angelou



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1.) Faith

2.) Family

3.) Happiness

4.) Friendships

5.) Education



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Hawaii. I love the outdoors and because I am a competitive swimmer, the water has become my second home! I also love the laid-back and stress-free culture that consumes all who live there.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am a citizen of Brazil! At first glance, many would not believe that I am Latina due to my fair skin and blonde hair. My mom was born and raised in Brazil and moved to the United States in her early 30s. Since I can remember, my mom made an effort to inform me of my family’s roots and background while exposing me to their cultural traditions. Although I might not look the part, my Brazilian heritage has played a large role in shaping the woman I am today.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was by far junior year. Although I was swamped with AP’s, I had all my best friends in my classes which made late-night study sessions so much more enjoyable. I also had the best teachers in the world which always made me look forward to coming to school. Once COVID-19 hit, I was able to fully connect with my family and spend lots of time at our river house, taking longs with my dog, kayaking, fishing, playing Settlers of Catan, and watching movies.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Although this is not necessarily an item, I would 100% take my dog “Pelé”. He is my all-time best friend, and I always go to him to calm me down during stressful situations.