J.H. Rose High School - Noelle de Vente

BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Noelle de Vente, and I am a senior at Junius H. Rose High School. Throughout my high school journey, I have been active in multiple clubs, organizations, and sports. I am the President of the Math Honor Society, where I manage our weekly tutoring program and plan our monthly service projects. Since the 7th grade, I have been a volunteer at the Third Street Academy (TSA), an all-boys school for low-income families in my community. As a junior, I started a violin tutoring service that provided the Academy boys free private violin lessons from an experienced high school or college musician. For the past three years, I have been a member and officer of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), where I am currently the Vice President of Competitive Events. Within FBLA, I have traveled across the country, participating in multiple regional, state, and national conferences. This past year, I organized a partnership with FBLA and the Third Street Academy, where FBLA members provided the TSA students with public speaking workshops filled with fun and engaging activities.
I have been a member of the Science Olympiad team since the 7th grade, which has fueled my passion for science and math. I am the Senior Class Vice President and am the President of the Spanish Club, where I plan Hispanic-themed events. Since I was three years old, I have played the violin, performing with multiple music groups and orchestras. As I gained additional experience, I started sharing and investing my musical talent and time within my community, performing in hospitals, doctor’s offices, and homeless shelters. I am also an active member of my church’s youth group, where I have participated in several summer mission trips, served in homeless shelters/nursing homes, led bible studies, and cleaned elderly parishioner’s yards/homes. Additionally, I am a volunteer at Vidant Medical Center in the Internal Medicine Department and as a Patient Transport. I have been a competitive swimmer with the East Carolina Aquatics since I was five and have been a member of my school’s varsity swim team all four years, where I was the Team Captain this past year. Swimming has not only allowed me to meet some of my best friends but has acted as a great stress reliever after a long day of school.
I cannot express how grateful I am for all the amazing teachers and friends who have made the past four years as a Rose Rampant unforgettable. I also could not have gotten to where I am today without the help and support of my wonderful parents and siblings. As I enter this new chapter of my life, I will continue to cherish the many relationships and memories formed in the hallways and classrooms of J.H. Rose, as they will always hold a special place in my heart.
|SCHOOL:
Junius H. Rose High School
NAME:
Noelle de Vente
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I will either be attending the United States Naval Academy or North Carolina State University as a Park Scholar.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
As an extremely indecisive person, the hardest task has been deciding where to spend the next four years of my life. I have struggled to figure out where I will be most happy, but I pray that wherever I end up will be the right decision.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Do not try to involve yourself in every single club, sport, or extracurricular. As a freshman, I constantly found myself in meetings where I had no interest in the mission of the organization. Select a few activities and pour your whole heart into making the biggest impact you can within those entities. Quality always trumps quantity.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
In a year full of looking at screens, the highlight has been sitting in the stands of my school’s sports field, as our St. Patrick themed students section cheers on our football team as we crush our rival D.H. Conley 42-14.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In 10 years, I either hope to be in residency as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist, acting as an advocate for women’s reproductive rights or as a Navy helicopter pilot, living in Honolulu, Hawaii. (extremely opposite paths)
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
Most definitely my older sister. As a military officer and Naval Aviator flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet in a male-dominated community, she continues to pursue her professional goals with fierce determination. She constantly motivates me to live a life of purpose, so I too can make an impact in the world and in my community.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am a 6-foot tall woman. I am taller than both my parents and somehow the genes shuffled in a certain way so that I have extremely long legs. They are, however, quite helpful when it comes to grabbing things from the top shelf!
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” -Maya Angelou
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
1.) Faith
2.) Family
3.) Happiness
4.) Friendships
5.) Education
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Hawaii. I love the outdoors and because I am a competitive swimmer, the water has become my second home! I also love the laid-back and stress-free culture that consumes all who live there.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I am a citizen of Brazil! At first glance, many would not believe that I am Latina due to my fair skin and blonde hair. My mom was born and raised in Brazil and moved to the United States in her early 30s. Since I can remember, my mom made an effort to inform me of my family’s roots and background while exposing me to their cultural traditions. Although I might not look the part, my Brazilian heritage has played a large role in shaping the woman I am today.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
My favorite year of high school was by far junior year. Although I was swamped with AP’s, I had all my best friends in my classes which made late-night study sessions so much more enjoyable. I also had the best teachers in the world which always made me look forward to coming to school. Once COVID-19 hit, I was able to fully connect with my family and spend lots of time at our river house, taking longs with my dog, kayaking, fishing, playing Settlers of Catan, and watching movies.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
Although this is not necessarily an item, I would 100% take my dog “Pelé”. He is my all-time best friend, and I always go to him to calm me down during stressful situations.
