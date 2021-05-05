James Kenan High School - Alicia Dixon

SCHOOL:

James Kenan High School



NAME:

Alicia Dixon



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the fall.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Applying for scholarships is the most challenging task as a senior.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Advice I would give to underclassmen would be to stay focused, remember your goals, but also have fun and cherish every single moment of your high school years.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

A highlight for this senior year is being able to go to the football games.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years hopefully I will have a bachelors and Masters in Marketing, while working a job in my field.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my parents. No matter the situation they always push through with hope and confidence, which has taught me to do the same.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I am a child of God and I know who I am.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

One quote I live by is “YOU must be the CHANGE you wish to see in the world”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

5 things I value most important are, Faith, freedom, integrity, family, friends, and education.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would move to Los Angeles, because of the weather.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

After all this time my classmates do not know that I know how to sew and knit.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My freshman year was my favorite year. I had a great set of teachers and classes were not too demanding.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring the Bible so that I can use scriptures to keep me going when times may become difficult.