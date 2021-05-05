Jacksonville Christian Academy - Abigail Whitfield

SCHOOL:

Jacksonville Christian Academy



NAME:

Abigail Whitfield



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in social work.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Making sure everything is in order, so I can take the next step in my education.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Put effort into everything you do. It may seem small, but if it is worth doing it is worth doing right.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

My volleyball season.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I hope to have a family of my own and be working as a therapist or counselor.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I am most influenced by my mom because she has always set an amazing example, and I know that she has my best interest at heart.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I enjoy school.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.” – Regina Brett



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My relationships, my faith, my academic talents, my desire to help others, and my experience both good and bad



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Iwakuni Japan because that is where my best friend lives.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have an obsession with thrifting formal dresses for no reason.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

a tool box