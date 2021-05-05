Jacksonville Christian Academy - Abigail Whitfield
WITN Class of 2021
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Abigail Whitfield
BIOGRAPHY:
I am Abigail Whitfield. I am currently in my senior year at Jacksonville Christian Academy. I am the top of my class. In my time there I have played soccer and volleyball and been a part of many different productions. I have been a tutor for two years now and have worked as a volunteer in many different capacities. I feel like the Lord is leading me to Liberty University so that is where I plan to attend in the fall. I do not know what the future holds for me but I know God has a plan for my life and I can not wait to follow it.
|SCHOOL:
Jacksonville Christian Academy
NAME:
AGE:
17
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in social work.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Making sure everything is in order, so I can take the next step in my education.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Put effort into everything you do. It may seem small, but if it is worth doing it is worth doing right.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
My volleyball season.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In 10 years I hope to have a family of my own and be working as a therapist or counselor.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
I am most influenced by my mom because she has always set an amazing example, and I know that she has my best interest at heart.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I enjoy school.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.” – Regina Brett
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My relationships, my faith, my academic talents, my desire to help others, and my experience both good and bad
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Iwakuni Japan because that is where my best friend lives.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have an obsession with thrifting formal dresses for no reason.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
a tool box
