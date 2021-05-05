Advertisement

Jacksonville Christian Academy - Abigail Whitfield

WITN Class of 2021
Abigail Whitfield - WITN Class of 2021
Abigail Whitfield - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Abigail Whitfield

BIOGRAPHY:

I am Abigail Whitfield. I am currently in my senior year at Jacksonville Christian Academy. I am the top of my class. In my time there I have played soccer and volleyball and been a part of many different productions. I have been a tutor for two years now and have worked as a volunteer in many different capacities. I feel like the Lord is leading me to Liberty University so that is where I plan to attend in the fall. I do not know what the future holds for me but I know God has a plan for my life and I can not wait to follow it.

SCHOOL:
Jacksonville Christian Academy

NAME:
Abigail Whitfield

AGE:
17

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend Liberty University to pursue a degree in social work.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Making sure everything is in order, so I can take the next step in my education.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Put effort into everything you do. It may seem small, but if it is worth doing it is worth doing right.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
My volleyball season.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In 10 years I hope to have a family of my own and be working as a therapist or counselor.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
I am most influenced by my mom because she has always set an amazing example, and I know that she has my best interest at heart.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I enjoy school.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.” – Regina Brett

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My relationships, my faith, my academic talents, my desire to help others, and my experience both good and bad

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Iwakuni Japan because that is where my best friend lives.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have an obsession with thrifting formal dresses for no reason.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
a tool box

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday night in Wilson.
Teenager killed in Wilson stabbing
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down
Arrests during day 13 of protests in Elizabeth City
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City
Fatal crash
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City makes some changes for protesters

Latest News

Kinslee Braddy - WITN Class of 2021
Hunt High School - Kinslee Braddy
Noelle De Vente - WITN Class of 2021
J.H. Rose High School - Noelle de Vente
Noelle De Vente - WITN Class of 2021
Abigail Whitfield - WITN Class of 2021