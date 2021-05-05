Hunt High School - Kinslee Braddy

SCHOOL:

James B. Hunt High School



NAME:

Kinslee Braddy



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend UNC Chapel Hill and play club volleyball



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is not being able to experience the traditions set for our school. Since COVID-19 happened, we have been put in virtual school and have had to have many restrictions with our involvement at the school. Not being able to have the experience of a year that everyone brags about being the best year is very tough for me.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen is to take your school work seriously and be involved within your community. High school can be stressful, however, hard work now pays off in the future.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was being able to play volleyball and have a senior night. It was definitely a different experience and not what I expected with a limited number of fans and having to play in a mask, but I definitely would not take it for granted.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I plan to be pursuing a career within the sports analytics field. I dream of becoming a NFL sports analyst for ESPN.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my twin brother. He has always been a mentor for me growing up. When I am in a tough situation, I know I can always count on him to say the right words. He is someone who will be there for me no matter the place or time. I saw him overcome obstacles no teenager should have to face, so he inspires me to strive for great success in my life. If I did not have him present in my life, I do not think I would have such high expectations for myself.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am able to achieve success in any environment I am in.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

Everything happens for a reason.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. my relationship with God

2. my family

3. volleyball

4. academics

5. the adversity I have faced over the past year



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee. To me, Tennessee seems to be a place where I could dig my roots at and feel at home. Tennessee is also a big home for country music which has gotten me through some rough times.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have suffered from chronic headaches my whole high school experience.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was junior year because I was able to have a stellar volleyball season and got close with one of my best friends. I was also able to make many memories before COVID-19 came around.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

The one item I would take if I was stranded on a deserted island would be a volleyball. Volleyball helped me cope with all the stressful situations in my life, therefore, it holds a lot of meaning in my life.