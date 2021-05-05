Advertisement

Highlights from busy Tuesday night at D.H. Conley

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was a busy Tuesday night at Hollywood Crossroads as D.H. Conley hosted opening round state playoff matchups in softball and soccer, as well as a regular season baseball game.

SOFTBALL

The D.H. Conley softball team (15-0) defeated Triton (10-3), 8-0, in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night at Hollywood Crossroads.

Lauren Wiles picked up the win by tossing five no-hit innings, while striking out ten batters. Emma Adams pitched two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out four batters. Anna Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, triple and 3 RBI. Carson Fleming went 1-for-2 with a home run. Bri Bowers went 1-for-2 with a double. Emma Adams went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Vikings will play at No. 1 Topsail in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

The D.H. Conley baseball team (3-0) defeated New Bern (0-3), 11-2, Tuesday night at Hollywood Crossroads.

Evan McLean had a career day, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and 6 RBI. Braeden Murray continued his hot-streak by going 3-4 with a home run. Matthew Matthjis picked up the win by tossing six innings and striking out 13. Colby Case made his varsity debut by throwing the final inning and striking out two batters.

The two Eastern Carolina 3A/4A foes will face each other again at New Bern on Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

The D.H. Conley girls soccer team suffered its only loss of the season in a 2-0 defeat to East Chapel Hill in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday at Hollywood Crossroads.

With the loss, the Vikings finish their impressive season with a 14-1 record.

