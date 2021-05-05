Half of adults in state have had at least one vaccine shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Half of the adults in the state have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday released new figures saying there have now been 7,391,135 doses of vaccine given out.

DHHS also said 49,9% of people 18+ have received at least one dose, while 42.5% of those 18+ have been fully vaccinated.

Of the total population, DHHS reports just under 40% have received at least one dose.

Here in Eastern Carolina, most of the counties are below that statewide average. Hyde County leads the list with 48.7%, followed by Beaufort County with 35.6%, and Carteret County at 34.9%.

Across the state, the number of doses given out peaked the week of April 5th at 510,641 and has been dropping ever since. Last week only 228,378 doses were administered.

