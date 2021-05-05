Greenville Christian Academy - Brynn Weber

SCHOOL:

Greenville Christian Academy



NAME:

Brynn Weber



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan on attending Pensacola Christian college for a year, and then transferring to ECU to start the path to become a Registered Dietitian.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task senior year has brought would be, trying to finish everything that is needed before going off to college.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I would tell my under classmen, to enjoy every second of high school. While we all may dislike the learning aspect of high school, you will miss the time with your friends.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

I would say the highlight of my senior year has been all the weekends me and my friends have hung out. From going to the movies, to making spontaneous beach trips, they have all been precious memories I will cherish forever.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself married, working in a hospital doing what I love while helping others.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my sister. She has helped shape me into the person I am today.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my determination to always strive to do my best.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Be all in or get all out. There is no halfway.”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My faith in Jesus Christ, my family, my church, my friends, my character



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Hawaii, because of how beautiful it is there, I’ve always wanted to live in a tropical climate.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates may not know that I hate thunder.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I would say this year was my favorite year of high school.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A Machete