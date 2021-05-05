Greenfield School - Cabell Metts

SCHOOL:

Greenfield School



NAME:

Cabell Metts



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study biochemistry.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior has been staying focused on my school work and finishing the year strong without slacking off so close to the end.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

I would advise underclassmen to take any opportunity they can to explore different hobbies or academic interests by joining clubs or extracurricular activities, because it helps quite a bit when choosing a college or career path.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was winning the state championship in soccer and being able to finish my soccer career celebrating with my friends.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I hope to have finished graduate school and begin running my own lab.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents have been the most influential people in my life because they are both extremely hard workers and very kind people whom I look up to each day.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

My red hair stands out among crowds and has become a landmark quality about me. Everyone who knows me knows about my bright red hair, and I frequently make jokes about it.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” – Dr. Seuss



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value most in this world my family, friends, hard-work, kindness, and education.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Montana because I love the weather and the scenery out there, and I also love to snow ski.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

When I was six years old my parents taught me how to water ski and ever since then, I have continued to ski and improve upon my skills.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my junior year because it was the last year of my high school that was relatively normal, and even though it was cut short I still made lots of memories and had fun with my friends.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take a journal to record my thoughts and experiences while living there.