Greene Early College High School - Naomi Oakley

SCHOOL:

Greene Early College High School



NAME:

Naomi Oakley



AGE:

19



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend North Carolina State University and study Fashion and Textile Management (BS): Fashion Development and Product Management.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task is figuring out what your plans are for your future. Whether it is a break year, joining the military, going into the workforce, or going to university or college. Once you figure your path, keeping up with all the due dates and steps for that path is hard work. My planner and the remind app were so helpful.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Always give your best. Even if you procrastinate, put as much effort as if you started weeks before. GET A PLANNER! Write due dates down either on a planner or on your phone. When everything gets overwhelming, take a small break, even if it’s just getting a snack or drink while working on a project. It helps you “reset” so you can focus on an assignment. But don’t feel guilty when you do something that is just for you and not related to school or work.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Getting into NC State was the highlight of my senior year. I worked so hard to get to where I am and I am glad it paid off.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

This is a tricky question, but I hope to be a homeowner and a successful garment technologist ten years from now. One of my dreams career-wise is to start a company or boutique that cares about its consumers, employees, and products. An idea I have had for a while is a shop that focuses on trading apparel, tailoring apparel, and upcycling apparel. Specifically prom dresses and formalwear because those items are rarely ever worn more than once and can be expensive. Upcycling and giving consumers a discount for their old items would be a good incentive for consumers to be involved in more sustainable fashion. Altering prom dresses is something I have enjoyed doing with my mom over the years and something I have been inspired to do because of the time I have spent with her.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life was my grandma, also known as “Go-Go.” Go-Go would take care of me, my sister, and my two older cousins when we were younger, sometimes all at the same time. When she got older, my family moved in with her. For me, she was my only grandparent. I spent most of my life and time with her. There were many memories and lessons or “Go-Goisms.” She taught me to be sassy, classy, witty, and kind. I learned about simple things like always comb your hair before going anywhere didn’t matter where. I think I got my love of purple from her and a touch of her sometimes-surprising humor. She passed away last year in May. Looking back, she taught me so many valuable things without me realizing it.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I can find the potential and sparkle in many things. I love searching for things that everyone ignores. For example, when I am in the drive-thru, I notice the little birds living in the bushes. I also love to wear anything sparkly, especially sneakers. One of my best qualities is not letting bumps in the road get me down. I do not hesitate or sulk if something I am creating doesn’t work out; I learn and keep going. So many things happen for a reason that we all will see eventually.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.”

Philippians 4:12-13 (NIV)



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. God

2. My Family and Pets

3. Friends

4. Video Games

5. Sewing



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to someplace with a coast. In my opinion, North Carolina has the best beach, but if I wanted to go somewhere international, I would pick the French Riviera.

I love the sea breeze, swimming, looking at the wildlife, and all the unique boutiques along the coast. Of course, I have only really experienced the tourist side, but that means there is more to experience.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I feel like many of my classmates still don’t know how much I love music and dancing. I like so many different genres. My favorites being R&B, alternative, and pop. My favorite artists are Shawn Mendes, Bree Runway, H.E.R., Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Blu DeTiger, Mickey Guyton, and Kacey Musgraves. My favorite groups are Chloe x Halle, 5 Seconds of Summer, twenty one pilots, and Boys World. I love finding new music and appreciating oldies but goodies.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of High School was probably sophomore year because that year we won spirit week. It showed that even though my class had some discord, we could work together for a goal. My sister started going to my school in my sophomore year, and I liked being able to talk about stuff that happened at school with her. I also got the highest biology grade out of my class tied with my friend.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would want to have some sort of device to play music and probably solar-powered so that I could recharge it. It would be weird not hearing other people’s voices on a deserted island because I really would not need to speak, and it would get so boring. Having music would help pass the time.