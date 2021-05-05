Greene Central High School - Shayna Cox

SCHOOL:

Greene Central High School



NAME:

Shayna L. Cox



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan on attending ECU and pursuing a degree in Education.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

My most challenging task as a senior was managing my time between tennis, work, college/scholarship applications, and schoolwork.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Take care to keep up with your studies and other responsibilities but don’t forget to make good memories!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been being able to play tennis at practice with my friends.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I hope to be working as a teacher and get married, and maybe adopt some dogs.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad is probably the most influential person in my life, because despite everything he encourages me to do my best and pursue what I want from life.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Even when I am down, I try to be positive and stay kind to those around me.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” -Theodore Roosevelt



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value a lot of things but my education, all my opportunities, kindness to and from those around me, quality time with my family and friends, and my dogs are what I value the most.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I’d move somewhere on the North Carolina coast because I’ve always had an affinity for North Carolina, especially the beaches, and I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Most people don’t know that I’ve always wanted to travel around North Carolina and write about my experiences as well as the local history and stories that I hope to learn about.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I would have to say sophomore year was my favorite year of high school because I had just started the tennis team that year and I was gradually becoming more outgoing.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I’d probably bring a fully stocked boat with me that could handle riding along the open ocean.