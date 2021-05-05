Greene Central High School - Shayna Cox
WITN Class of 2021
Shayna Cox
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Shayna Cox, and I am currently a senior at Greene Central High School. I have lived in North Carolina all my life with my parents, sister, our dogs, and my extended family close by. I have never travelled much but I really hope that I can spend a lot more time on the coast and discovering new places! I love spending time with my family, friends, and my boyfriend. I also really enjoy shopping and trying new pastries, but most of the time I prefer to be at home than out on the town. I really enjoy tennis, and am hoping to find a new place to play once I graduate high school. I’m also a pretty big fan of painting, photography, and baking, as well. In the future I hope to pursue a degree in Education when I start at East Carolina University in the fall, and I cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for me!
SCHOOL:
Greene Central High School
NAME:
Shayna L. Cox
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan on attending ECU and pursuing a degree in Education.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
My most challenging task as a senior was managing my time between tennis, work, college/scholarship applications, and schoolwork.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Take care to keep up with your studies and other responsibilities but don’t forget to make good memories!
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
The highlight of my senior year has been being able to play tennis at practice with my friends.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In ten years I hope to be working as a teacher and get married, and maybe adopt some dogs.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My dad is probably the most influential person in my life, because despite everything he encourages me to do my best and pursue what I want from life.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
Even when I am down, I try to be positive and stay kind to those around me.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” -Theodore Roosevelt
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
I value a lot of things but my education, all my opportunities, kindness to and from those around me, quality time with my family and friends, and my dogs are what I value the most.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
If I could move anywhere in the world, I’d move somewhere on the North Carolina coast because I’ve always had an affinity for North Carolina, especially the beaches, and I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
Most people don’t know that I’ve always wanted to travel around North Carolina and write about my experiences as well as the local history and stories that I hope to learn about.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
I would have to say sophomore year was my favorite year of high school because I had just started the tennis team that year and I was gradually becoming more outgoing.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I’d probably bring a fully stocked boat with me that could handle riding along the open ocean.
