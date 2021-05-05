Advertisement

Greene Central High School - Shayna Cox

WITN Class of 2021
Shayna Cox - WITN Class of 2021
Shayna Cox - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shayna Cox

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Shayna Cox, and I am currently a senior at Greene Central High School. I have lived in North Carolina all my life with my parents, sister, our dogs, and my extended family close by. I have never travelled much but I really hope that I can spend a lot more time on the coast and discovering new places! I love spending time with my family, friends, and my boyfriend. I also really enjoy shopping and trying new pastries, but most of the time I prefer to be at home than out on the town. I really enjoy tennis, and am hoping to find a new place to play once I graduate high school. I’m also a pretty big fan of painting, photography, and baking, as well. In the future I hope to pursue a degree in Education when I start at East Carolina University in the fall, and I cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for me!

SCHOOL:
Greene Central High School

NAME:
Shayna L. Cox

AGE:
18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan on attending ECU and pursuing a degree in Education.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
My most challenging task as a senior was managing my time between tennis, work, college/scholarship applications, and schoolwork.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Take care to keep up with your studies and other responsibilities but don’t forget to make good memories!

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
The highlight of my senior year has been being able to play tennis at practice with my friends.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In ten years I hope to be working as a teacher and get married, and maybe adopt some dogs.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My dad is probably the most influential person in my life, because despite everything he encourages me to do my best and pursue what I want from life.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
Even when I am down, I try to be positive and stay kind to those around me.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” -Theodore Roosevelt

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
I value a lot of things but my education, all my opportunities, kindness to and from those around me, quality time with my family and friends, and my dogs are what I value the most.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
If I could move anywhere in the world, I’d move somewhere on the North Carolina coast because I’ve always had an affinity for North Carolina, especially the beaches, and I really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
Most people don’t know that I’ve always wanted to travel around North Carolina and write about my experiences as well as the local history and stories that I hope to learn about.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
I would have to say sophomore year was my favorite year of high school because I had just started the tennis team that year and I was gradually becoming more outgoing.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I’d probably bring a fully stocked boat with me that could handle riding along the open ocean.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday night in Wilson.
Teenager killed in Wilson stabbing
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
Arrests during day 13 of protests in Elizabeth City
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City

Latest News

Jose Paredes-Larios - WITN Class of 2021
Fike High School - Jose Paredes-Larios
Jose Paredes-Larios - WITN Class of 2021
Shayna Cox - WITN Class of 2021
Naomi Oakley - WITN Class of 2021
Greene Early College High School - Naomi Oakley