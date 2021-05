AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.

The Town of Ayden says Stanley served as chief from 2012 to February 2020. He was 49 years old.

“We thank you Chief for your leadership, love, and dedication. We love you and miss you dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.”

Police say they are not sure how he passed away. He retired due to health problems.

