Fike High School - Jose Paredes-Larios

SCHOOL:

Ralph L. Fike High School



NAME:

Jose Paredes-Larios



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to further my education and studies at Colgate University in the field of biology. I also plan to engage in numerous community activities and groups to support the community.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task I had as a senior was having to study and complete my school assignments while researching and applying for colleges and scholarships; it is a difficult challenge. Having to study for final exams also proves to be quite the challenge.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My best piece of advice for underclassmen is to continue working diligently and try to not let any challenges get the best of you. However, it is also important to take the time and cherish one’s friends, family, and youth while you have it.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The biggest highlight of my senior year is discovering that I matched with Colgate University thanks to QuestBridge. It was unbelievable finding out how fortunate I was.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself in a research lab that is adamant on discovering ways to benefit humanity



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are definitely my parents as they have worked incredibly hard to support their children. Their hard work pushes me to better myself.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I enjoy attempting a wide array of activities; it is fun to delve into different hobbies, such as art, reading, or gaming. I only have to read about something before I end up delving deeper if it fascinates me.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving” - Albert Einstein



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value most are my family, friends, teachers, knowledge, and culture.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world for a bit, I would most likely choose Japan as the country seems incredibly intriguing due to them moving into the future while still maintaining traditional values.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates most likely don’t know about me is that I used to be not that great at school throughout the earlier grades. I was never the smartest student; however, I tried my hardest to succeed.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I would say my favorite year of high school would have to be senior year as I can see everything come together. In other words, it is fascinating to see where the four years of high school have led my friend and I towards.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island I would most likely take a multipurpose tool as it would prove the most beneficial and greatly aid in surviving.