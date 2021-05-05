Elizabeth City makes some changes for protesters

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -As protests continue in Elizabeth City over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County deputies, Elizabeth City is making some changes to how those demonstrations will take place.

Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman says, “I support the protesters and I support the citizens and hopefully we will get through this.”

One protester says, “We talk about peace all the time but it’s hard to get to peace without justice and you don’t get to justice without accountability and transparency.”

But after four people got arrested Monday night for impeding traffic during the protest, some new rules went into effect. For instance, protesters were asked to walk on one side of the roadway in order to prevent large traffic jams from happening. The permit only lasts until 10:00 p.m. every night, meaning after that, protesters won’t be allowed to march down the road.

Freeman says other measures are being taken as well to keep everyone safe. “In an effort to do that we put police behind them, police in front of them and one of their side so that if anybody attempts to drive through them, they hit the car. We think the car can take that lick a whole lot better than a body can.”

At one point Tuesday a car was seen taunting protesters, who were upset the driver wasn’t charged with impeding traffic, as several of them were Monday night.

Michelle Lewis says, “Elizabeth city is the city of hospitality but has been really inhospitable to the people who live here in the community. I mean we’ve been cussed out by law enforcement, regularly in some instances and it’s disappointing because people who are called to protect and serve us are also called to be able to keep their emotions in check to a degree.”

Protest organizers say they will continue to meet every single day by the public safety building at 5:00 p.m. until the body cam footage is released.

