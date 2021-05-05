ECU graduation preparations underway for in-person ceremonies on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 4,000 graduates will turn their tassels during in-person commencement ceremonies at ECU this Friday.

The university will host three graduation ceremonies in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium throughout the day on Friday. Undergraduate ceremonies are at 9 am and 1 pm, while graduate and professional students will have a ceremony at 5 pm.

2021 graduates will be seated on the field 6 feet apart and can have up to four guests seated in individual groups in the stands.

Five hundred members of the class of 2020 are joining the ceremony and will be seated with their families in the lower bowl of the stadium.

UNC System President Peter Hans will deliver the keynote address, and all of the ceremonies are live-streamed. ECU staff says they’re excited to recognize students’ accomplishments during such a challenging year.

The ceremony is outside, rain or shine. Sutton also cautions drivers to expect heavy traffic in the stadium area throughout the day. ECU also announced Wednesday that all campus departments that do not currently have a fully open and operational on-campus presence should do so beginning Monday, July 12, and now later than July 26.

