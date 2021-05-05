ECU communications professor explains why former President Trump is still banned from Facebook and Instagram

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Trump will not be allowed on Facebook or Instagram for at least another six months.

Facebook’s Oversight Board voted Wednesday to uphold his ban but said it should not be forever.

This comes after Facebook claimed the former president violated their community standard against praising or supporting people engaged in violence with his posts from January 6th. Trump wrote to rioters at the Capitol, “We love you. You’re very special,” and “You’re great patriots.”

Dr. Brian Massey, a communications professor at ECU, said the comments gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists and therefore violated the social media sites’ rules.

“Trump violated Facebook standards...the customer agreement that he and all of us clicked ‘okay’ on to set up our Facebook pages,” said Massey.

In a statement, Trump said the decision is a “total disgrace” and that “Free speech has been taken away from the President of the United States.”

Massey told WITN that because Facebook is a private company and not the government, it can implement its own rules that users need to follow.

Another impact following Trump’s ban has been a drop in misinformation on social media sites. The research firm Zignal Labs reported a 73% decline in misinformation spread about election fraud in January following the suspension.

The board has given Facebook 6 months to revisit this decision and clarify its rules.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.