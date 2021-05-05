Advertisement

ECU chancellor sets timetable for staff returning to campus

(WITN)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University told its departments on Wednesday to have a “fully open and operational on-campus presence” by July 26th.

Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers said as of May 1st, only about one-third of staff, excluding faculty, were working remotely. He said right now they have about 75% of undergraduate courses being offered in the fall as in-person classes.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to lift mandatory social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1st.

“We will maintain the campus COVID-19 Community Standards throughout the fall semester although those standards will likely be modified based on guidance from our health care experts, including CDC and NCDHHS,” Rogers told the staff. “Masks may remain a requirement on campus and testing/tracing will certainly continue.”

Rogers said they will reevaluate their social distancing and other requirements as more information from the CDC, the state DHHS, and the UNC System emerges.

The chancellor said at this point, all faculty should be back on campus no later than Convocation Day, which is August 20th.

He added that flexible work options, like hybrid schedules, may be available depending on the circumstances.

