Clergy march Saturday; demand transparency in Andrew Brown killing

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Clergy are expected to march Saturday, as they demand transparency in deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown.

Clergy members throughout the state will march Saturday, May 8 in Elizabeth City at 11:30 am.

Members say they are demanding truth, transparency, and accountability in the death of Andrew Brown Jr., an unarmed Black man killed April 21 by Pasquotank County deputies serving a warrant in Elizabeth City.

The march is followed by a public rally and a news conference.

Bishop William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, will lead the march along with the Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Spearman.

Rev. Spearman is an elder with the AME Zion Church and former president of the N.C. Council of Churches. The pastors will lead a march of interfaith and interdenominational clergy, wearing vestments of their faith traditions.

Clergy members will meet at 10:30 am at 299 US Highway 158 N., in front of the old Elizabeth City Middle School.

The clergy will march to the Pasquotank County Courthouse for the public rally.

The rally will also be online at: www.breachrepairers.org/andrewbrown.

