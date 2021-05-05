Jim’s Forecast: Late day storms on Wednesday

Quick Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny morning with scattered showers and storms in the evening. Highs near 87°. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered storms diminish by midnight. Lows near 55°. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs near 72°. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

An approaching cold front will bring rain chances late in the day. Temps will start the day in the low 70s and warm to the upper 80s ahead of the front. Rain showers will develop late in the afternoon and persist through midnight. Thunderstorms are expected to accompany this system, however the threat of severe weather is fairly low. Winds will be breezy, blowing in out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with the strongest winds near the coast. Temps will fall to the mid 50s late Wednesday night as the clouds clear out after midnight.

Thursday & Friday

We’ve got a dry day coming on Thursday, but for those of you hoping that dry streak extends into Friday, you may end up disappointed. More rain will arrive as a weak low pushes moisture back into the area before the weekend. Highs on Thursday will drop back to a more spring like mid 70s level while Friday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Saturday & Mother’s Day

High pressure will follow Friday’s rain maker, keeping us sunny and dry on both Saturday and Mother’s Day. Humidity will be low as well, giving us another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the mid 70s Saturday and the mid 80s by Sunday. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however Saturday will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.