WITN Sports Spotlight: Jalen Razor

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Tarboro football senior running back Jalen Razor!

In a year full of changes, one thing has remained constant, and that’s Tarboro football playing for another state title.

“It’s just a testimony to the type of kids that I coach year in and year out, and the type of coaching staff that I have,” said Tarboro head football coach Jeff Craddock at practice Monday. “Everybody has just bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The Vikings are averaging nearly 400 rushing yards per game, and running back Jalen Razor has been a big part of that production.

“Either I’m going to run around you, or I’m going to run through you,” Razor said before practice Monday.

Well, naturally that’s the case. After all, his last name is Razor.

“It’s his work ethic,” said Craddock about his senior captain. “First of all, he’s a great, great fantastic young man. He has a beautiful smile. He has a charming personality. I tell him, ‘Man, you have been so blessed.’ When you see him, he’s built like a Greek god.”

The senior captain prides himself on his physicality, strength and speed.

“Just hard work and dedication,” added Razor. “No days off. Seven days out of the week. Just working.”

That hard work has led to more than 1,200 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns throughout his storied Tarboro football career.

“It’s just nice to see him get some recognition because truly he is a great example of what a Tarboro football player is both on and off the field,” Craddock added.

Razor said he plans on studying civil engineering and walking on the football team at NC A&T.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to succeed in life,” Craddock said.

But, before Razor leaves Tarboro for Greensboro, he has one more state championship to win.

“For us to win it together?” said Razor. “That’s all I’m trying to do. It’s not so much about me. Just all of us going out their and just win and play ball.”

Razor and his teammates will look to lead Tarboro to its seventh state title Saturday, May 8 at 12 p.m. inside UNC’s Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The Vikings will be playing East Surry for the third straight season in the 1AA state championship. It’s the rubber match between the two teams after Tarboro won it all in 2018, followed by the Cardinals in 2019.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

