Teenager killed in Wilson stabbing

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday night in Wilson.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson teenager was stabbed last night and police are looking for her killer.

Police said they got a call around 11:20 p.m. for a stabbing in the 1700 block of Ward Boulevard.

The victim, 19-year-old Trinity Williams, died at the scene, according to police. She was found in a parking lot between Westview Lanes and Sammy’s Convenient Mart.

Police said when they arrived, there was a large crowd of people there.

The investigation into the woman’s deadly stabbing is ongoing and police ask anyone with information that can help them to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

