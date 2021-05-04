Student in region among ten in state receiving National PTA arts honors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Ten NCPTA State Reflections winners have placed at the National PTA level of Reflections, and one is from the region in Wilmington. The awards honor creative interpretations of the theme “I Matter Because...” in the areas of special artist, dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts.

The National PTA recognized Wilmington’s Myrtle Grove Middle School student Scott McFarland for Music Composition.

“Reflections encourages creativity; it allows students to express themselves through the arts in ways that they may not be able to otherwise,” said Harold Dixon, president of North Carolina PTA.

“NCPTA is incredibly proud that in the midst of a pandemic and virtual learning, we still had a strong turnout in participation in the 2020-21 Reflections program. We are incredibly proud of all the student participants across the state of North Carolina and are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the students and their creativity.”

Five NCPTA winners have received the National Awards of Excellence, and five have received the National Awards of Merit. These national award recipients were chosen from nearly 900 submissions, 223 students representing 38 states for national-level recognition.

