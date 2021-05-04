State campaign highlights teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, TeachNC, NC DPI, and BEST NC launch “The Future Depends on Teachers,” a new PSA campaign to celebrate K-12 school teachers.

According to educators, the last year has shown us teachers are invaluable; they are leaders and experts. They are crucial to developing the next generation of students who will shape our world.

They say despite the challenges that COVID-19 has thrust upon North Carolina’s educators and their classrooms, teachers are innovating and rising to meet this new reality head-on.

The full campaign, “The Future Depends on Teachers,” and celebrates the role teachers play in shaping our future and, at a time when they are needed more than ever. It also invites others to join the impactful profession.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.