Speaker Moore proposes legislation cracking down on riots and civil disorder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) introduced legislation Monday to significantly increasing penalties for rioting and related crimes within North Carolina.

House Bill 805: Preventing Rioting and Civil Disorder Act would seek to deter future civil unrest through multiple avenues.

The legislation would significantly increase penalties for inciting a riot that leads to death, engaging in riots, and engaging in riots that lead to the physical injury of a first responder. Individuals whose person or property are damaged in a riot would be able to recover treble damages, court costs, and attorneys’ fees.

“Riots and looting devastated many North Carolina downtowns last year at a time when many small businesses were already struggling,” said Speaker Tim Moore. “This legislation will seek to deter future riots and increase penalties on those who engage in this anti-social anarchy.”

House Bill 805 is anticipated to be taken up by the House before May 13.

