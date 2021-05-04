Advertisement

Speaker Moore proposes legislation cracking down on riots and civil disorder

(WITN-TV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) introduced legislation Monday to significantly increasing penalties for rioting and related crimes within North Carolina.

House Bill 805: Preventing Rioting and Civil Disorder Act would seek to deter future civil unrest through multiple avenues.

The legislation would significantly increase penalties for inciting a riot that leads to death, engaging in riots, and engaging in riots that lead to the physical injury of a first responder. Individuals whose person or property are damaged in a riot would be able to recover treble damages, court costs, and attorneys’ fees.

“Riots and looting devastated many North Carolina downtowns last year at a time when many small businesses were already struggling,” said Speaker Tim Moore. “This legislation will seek to deter future riots and increase penalties on those who engage in this anti-social anarchy.”

House Bill 805 is anticipated to be taken up by the House before May 13.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack

Latest News

Morehead City Virtual Community Meeting
Morehead City police discuss crime during Tuesday community meeting
Rimez Person charged in stabbing
Greenville man charged in Vanceboro stabbing
Elementary education - brainstorming with teacher after the class
State campaign highlights teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week
Aluminum shortage prompts NCDMV to suspend replacement of older license plates