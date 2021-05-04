Advertisement

POLICE: Man crashes into parked cars during Roanoke Rapids chase, runs

Roanoke Rapids are looking for James Odom.
Roanoke Rapids are looking for James Odom.(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a man they say led them on a high speed chase and ran away after hitting five parked cars.

Roanoke Rapids police say around 3 a.m. on Monday, they got a call about a woman being pushed out of a car at a business. On their way to investigate, officers say they passed the suspect car.

When they tried to pull over the driver, James Odom, 34, from Virginia, officers say a high speed chase through Weldon began.

Officers say Odom lost control at the railroad train tracks and crashed into five parked cars before running away. The passenger was taken to the hospital. Police say they found cocaine inside the car.

Odom is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked. If you know where he might be, give your local law enforcement or Halifax County Crime Stoppers a call at 252-583-4444.

