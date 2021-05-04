Advertisement

Planned water outage in Town of Beaufort

Scheduled water outages in Town of Beaufort
Scheduled water outages in Town of Beaufort(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Utility crews in the Town of Beaufort are working on water lines that require water outages for some customers.

Customers affected are along Cedar Street between Marsh and Live Oak Streets, those along Broad Street between Queen and Marsh Streets, and residents who live along Ann Street between Pollock and Live Oak Streets.

Town leaders say the outage is necessary to complete work that repairs infrastructure issues in the area of Cedar Street.

The town’s contractor has been rehabilitating and replacing most of the town’s buried water and sewer infrastructure beneath Cedar Street, the 300 block of Moore Street, and the 400 blocks of Orange and Queen Streets.

According to crews, the work is nearing completion. They will be switching the water service lines to the houses, businesses, and county facilities along these streets while also disconnecting old water mains.

Water will be disconnected until crews finish. But the outages are scheduled on a “rolling” basis, with no area expected to be without water service for more than two hours.

The outage begins at about 8:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, weather permitting, and if prior testing is satisfactory.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker
Two Greenville men charged with robbery at Family Dollar
The body of Andrew Brown is being placed in a hearse.
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach

Latest News

Health experts hope this will help with vaccine hesitancy
Health Officials continue to battle vaccine hesitancy
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Strong storms move in from the west
Community input needed for Vidant health assessment
Community input needed for Vidant health assessment
A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday night in Wilson.
Teenager killed in Wilson stabbing