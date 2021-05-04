Planned water outage in Town of Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Utility crews in the Town of Beaufort are working on water lines that require water outages for some customers.

Customers affected are along Cedar Street between Marsh and Live Oak Streets, those along Broad Street between Queen and Marsh Streets, and residents who live along Ann Street between Pollock and Live Oak Streets.

Town leaders say the outage is necessary to complete work that repairs infrastructure issues in the area of Cedar Street.

The town’s contractor has been rehabilitating and replacing most of the town’s buried water and sewer infrastructure beneath Cedar Street, the 300 block of Moore Street, and the 400 blocks of Orange and Queen Streets.

According to crews, the work is nearing completion. They will be switching the water service lines to the houses, businesses, and county facilities along these streets while also disconnecting old water mains.

Water will be disconnected until crews finish. But the outages are scheduled on a “rolling” basis, with no area expected to be without water service for more than two hours.

The outage begins at about 8:00 a.m. Thursday, May 6, weather permitting, and if prior testing is satisfactory.

