Advertisement

North Carolina House ending COVID-19 proxy voting practice

NC House
NC House(ncleg.gov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House members no longer have the option to cast floor votes remotely.

It’s the result of improving conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House returned this week to operating rules in which members must be present in the chamber to cast “ayes” and “noes.”

House leaders offered proxy voting last spring and it continued into the first months of this year’s session. The number of members using proxy voting has dwindled as more legislators receive vaccinations.

The Senate has never offered proxy voting. Both the House and Senate continue to let members participate in committee meetings through online technology.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker
Two Greenville men charged with robbery at Family Dollar
The body of Andrew Brown is being placed in a hearse.
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

Latest News

The ultrasound of a woman who went to the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in...
North Carolina lawmakers to debate new abortion restrictions
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
Vaccine manufacturers aim for COVID-19 vaccines for kids by fall
The Petek family says the Southwest Airlines crew refused to let them into their connecting...
Family claims flight home denied after son with autism couldn’t wear mask