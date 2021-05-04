North Carolina aquariums in the running for best in the nation

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina aquariums are in the running for the best in the nation.

The four aquariums that make up The North Carolina Aquariums include Roanoke Island, Pine Knoll Shores, Fort Fisher, and Jennette’s Pier.

Together, they are vying for the title of Best Aquarium in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader Choice Awards. Currently, North Carolina Aquariums are in third place.

You can help them reach the top spot by voting once a day at 10best.com.

The contest runs through May 24, 2021, at noon.

