Advertisement

NCEL 05-03-21

NCEL 05-03-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack

Latest News

Speaker Moore proposes legislation cracking down on riots and civil disorder
Speaker Moore proposes legislation cracking down on riots and civil disorder
NCEL 5/3/21
NCEL 5/3/21
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City
Arrests during day 13 of protests in Elizabeth City
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City