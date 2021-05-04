Morehead City police discuss crime during Tuesday community meeting

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City police officers host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, May 4, at 5:30 pm.

Officers will talk about various subjects involving the public, including larceny, residential checks, medicine drop-off, sharps disposal, parks, and traffic.

MCPD is inviting residents to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: May Virtual Community Meeting

Time: May 4, 2021, 05:30 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/94607630785.

Meeting ID: 946 0763 0785

Passcode: 231737

Morehead City police say if you have questions or topics you’d like to discuss, email questions to tracey.bruno@moreheadcitync.org or call (252) 726-3131.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.