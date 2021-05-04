More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -On the day that Andrew Brown Jr. was laid to rest in Elizabeth City, at least four more people were arrested during evening protests.

Monday marked the 13th day demonstrators were out on the streets seeking justice following the shooting death of Brown by Pasquotank County deputies attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Around 8:30 p.m. four people walked out the Pasquotank County Courthouse after being arrested and charged with impeding traffic.

Four arrests on 13th day of Elizabeth City protests (WITN)

One of those arrested was Kirk Rivers, the brother of the President of the Pasquotank County Chapter of the NAACP. Kirk says, “The four of us were all arrested together because we believe in the justice for Andrew Brown.”

Another protester, Sarah Richardson said, “If you’re an officer of the law and you work hard to get to where you are why would you stand back and allow crooked coworkers to come in and mess that up? You want people to believe in the police force in the community. I’ve lost all faith in the police.”

Rivers says, “We will continue to bring light to this situation because we stand here and we stand strong. If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything.”

The protesters say they will continue to be out every day at 5:00 o’clock to protest.

