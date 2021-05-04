Manteo High School - Paige O’Neal

SCHOOL:

Manteo High School



NAME:

Hannah “Paige” O’Neal



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

In the fall, I plan to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology or Meredith College and major in Fashion Merchandising/Fashion Business Management with a minor in Business.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a Senior is time management. It is challenging to continue to earn good grades while completing college applications, scholarships, and interviews without starting to have “senioritis”.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice is to take class and your grades seriously because that will impact your future but also go out to sporting events and dress up for spirit weeks because you never will realize how special they are until they are gone.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is actually getting to play volleyball because after five years of playing we almost had to cancel the season because of the pandemic.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I hope to be living in a city working for a fashion company either buying the clothing, forecasting fashion trends, or analyzing data on sales.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my sister, Paris. Paris has down syndrome but that has never stopped her from shooting for the stars. She has also shown me the importance of treating people kindly no matter how they treat or act towards you. Paris has taught me so much throughout her life and I know she will continue to be influential to myself and others in the future.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I put my best effort into everything I do, especially academics, athletics, work, and relationships.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they make the best of everything”

- Andreas Tsatoumas



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Faith, Family, Friends, Health, and Life Experiences



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would move to Europe specifically Paris or Milan because they are both fashion empires of the world and are beautiful places.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One of my favorite made-up holidays is Christmas in July. I love Hallmark Christmas movies and watch them October through December and then again in July.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year was my favorite year because I wasn’t a newbie to high school anymore and I got to go to prom.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take my camera because it is a deserted island so there has to be all sorts of unique things that are beautiful that not many people have seen before.