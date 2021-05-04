Police charge Henderson County man with intimidation after MLK, Jr. memorial defaced

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina authorities say a white man accused of defacing a memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. has been charged with ethnic intimidation.

The Hendersonville police chief says Heath Justus was arrested April 28 after witnesses spotted him drawing on the image at a park.

The chief says Justus used a permanent marker to scrawl “anti-Semitic depictions” and other symbols and phrases on the memorial.

The president of the Henderson County NAACP branch said she was “alarmed” by the act.

If convicted, the misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 120 days in jail. It’s unclear whether Justus has an attorney who can comment for him.

