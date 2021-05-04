Liberty Christian Academy - Lauryn Riggs

SCHOOL:

Liberty Christian Academy



NAME:

Lauryn Riggs



AGE:

17 years old



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

By the end of May, I will have obtained my high school diploma as well as my associate degree and will move on to East Carolina University to continue my education working towards my degree in Occupation Therapy.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I think the most challenging task as a senior is the thought of having to decide everything at such a young age and so quickly. All of these decisions have to be done all at once. Deciding your major, the college you want to attend, what scholarships to apply for and so much more.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Make the more of high school, work hard for everything you receive, do not worry about what others have to say about you because as long as you know the truth that’s all that matters and lastly, get a good friend’s group and stick with them.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Even though COVID is still around, and many changes had to take place in order for us to have a senior year there are also many highlights. The highlight of my senior year would have to be that even though all these changes took place we were still able to do everything we wanted such as play sports, clubs and even be able to attend school on campus.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself having completed college with a doctorate in occupational therapy, married with a family and having my own occupational therapy clinic.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my mom. She has always been there through the ups and down and has never missed any event that I participated in. My mom recently went back to school to complete her bachelor’s during and that has influenced me in more ways than one. She is a hard worker and continues to be an amazing, caring, and loving person who inspires me to do the same.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am the most unique for my creative abilities. I am a. very organized person and if you ask any one in my class, they will tell you I am a perfectionist. I am very artistic and love to draw and paint. I also give great advice to those going through a tough patch.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value most important at this point in my life is my relationship with God, my family, my friends, my health, and my education.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would choose to live in Italy. I would choose here because of the language, the scenery and the food of course.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have been going to school with most of my classmates for six years now, but after all this time many do not know that is I actually overthink about everything no matter what I am doing even if the subject is small, I always thing of the many possibilities that could go wrong.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Looking back at these four years my favorite year of high school would have to be this one, my senior year. This year we have all faced many challenges but the reason why this year was my favorite is because we got to see how much we should be grateful for and how much these people in my class have impacted my life even though some may not know it.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item, I would take unlimited amounts of food.