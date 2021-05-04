Lenoir County Early College High School - Kaylin Mills

SCHOOL:

Lenoir County Early College High school



NAME:

Kaylin Mills



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be in the Air Force excelling in whatever I choose to do



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior if I’m being honest would be the preparation for your future. You’ve been working your whole life for this point in time, and now that it is here I feel as though I have nothing prepared, when in reality, I do.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice to the freshman is to keep pushing forward no matter what. Work now play later.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year is seeing my classmates and peers grow into young adults.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I will be an officer in the Air force, and I will also have a company in real estate and I will be taking off in my career.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I know we’re supposed to cave and just pick one, but in telling my truth there are many that are just too influential to leave out. My parents, my teachers, my bosses, my friends, they are the most influential people in my life.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a fire in my heart and spirit to be phenomenal. I have a passion and love for other people that most people don’t.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Do something today your future self will thank you for”-unknown



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My life, my career, my family, my future and the people that make an impact in my life.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Amazon, only because I love nature and I wouldn’t mind building a life in the forest.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Honestly, they most likely don’t know that I am going to the military. Also I wish them the best in life, I know we’re all going on different paths.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

I want to say 11th grade was my favorite, because that was the first time I finally achieved my goal of getting Principal’s list.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

In reality, I would take a boat that has plenty of gas on it, so I could get away, But I have a feeling this is a deeper question that what it appears to be. I would bring a notebook with a pen. I want to remember the experiences that I go through, and if I’m alone or I don’t make it, I want people to know what I went through for my last days.