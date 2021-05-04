Lejeune High School - Isaac Harding

SCHOOL:

Lejeune High School



NAME:

Isaac Harding



AGE:

16



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be taking a gap year before attending college in fall 2022.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior is preparing for life after high school and all the skills and learning experiences that entails.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Take things seriously now. By your senior year you won’t want to regret fooling around for the first couple years of high school.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was running cross country with my friends and spending lots of time with my family.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself completing my residency to become a surgeon, having started a family, and having hiked the Appalachian Trail.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life (because I can’t disregard one of my parent’s contributions in favor of the other) are my parents. They guide me in making all of my most important decisions and are great examples and the best teachers I could hope for.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my DNA (and my sense of humor).



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“The secret to getting ahead is getting started” – Mark Twain



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My faith, my family, my friends, my education, and athletics.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would go to New Zealand because of its interesting culture and incredible landscapes.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I would love to do stand-up comedy.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year was my favorite year of high school. I had classes that were interesting and challenged me, all of my friends were still living here, and for most of the year we didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

An inflatable raft (if that’s allowed). If land was too far away, I could use it to go fishing or as shelter.