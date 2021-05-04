Lawrence Academy - Isabella Spruill

SCHOOL:

Lawrence Academy



NAME:

Isabella Spruill



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend a four-year university and major in either Business Management or Finance.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task has been to find the time to do everything I want before I graduate. It has been difficult to find the time to work hard, cherish family moments, and experience the best parts of high school. As I realize that my childhood is coming to an end, I want to get the most out of the time I have left.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Try to have fun with your assignments and look forward to accomplishing them. You will be much more motivated and will procrastinate less. Also, get your college applications done early! Do the general part of the common/coalition application over the summer to save time. Lastly, try to finish all schoolwork during the weekdays, so that you have time to both enjoy your life and be successful.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Although COVID-19 has limited our school experience this year, I am thankful we were able to have sports seasons. Playing sports has been the highlight of my senior year because I have been able to hang out with friends and enjoy myself. Sports have given me a somewhat normal senior year.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself out of graduate school with a managerial position in a non-bank institution. I will have a rewarding job and a young family of my own.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my mom. She has taught me many important lessons growing up in life and important skills I will need as an adult living on my own in a few months. Without her guidance, I would not be the responsible and conscientious person I am today.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I learned to be resilient and an overcomer with the passing of my older brother at a young age.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“If you honor the process, God will honor His promises.” - Brooke Cook



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. God

2. Time

3. Family & close friends

4. Self-awareness & reflection

5. Physical activity



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

During the summer after my freshman year, I went on a tour around our country and visited over thirty states. Of all the places I went, I liked the state of Arizona the most. If I could move anywhere, it would be somewhere in Arizona. I liked the climate, the geography, and the people who were very friendly. Although it is far from home, living in Arizona would be a great adventure.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I took piano lessons for five years.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year (2019-2020)



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Sunscreen