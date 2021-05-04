Advertisement

Lawmakers vote to streamline hog waste energy permit process

Lawmakers vote to streamline hog waste energy permit process
Lawmakers vote to streamline hog waste energy permit process(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is discussing its annual farm bill and voted to change the way farmers get biomass permits.

A Senate agriculture committee voted Tuesday for legislation that in part would create a more streamlined permit for turning hog waste into energy.

The bill would create five-year “general permits” for animal farm operations that allow the owner to operate a farm digester system that collects natural gas.

The pork industry backs the idea and say it makes sense because these operations are similar to their farms.

Environmental groups and residents from the bill sponsor’s home county spoke against the provisions. General permits wouldn’t require public hearings.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker
Two Greenville men charged with robbery at Family Dollar
The body of Andrew Brown is being placed in a hearse.
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach

Latest News

School bus involved in Pamlico County crash
Money available to help people still recovering from past hurricanes
Thousands of dollars available for those still suffering from hurricane damage
Health experts hope this will help with vaccine hesitancy
Health Officials continue to battle vaccine hesitancy
Scheduled water outages in Town of Beaufort
Planned water outage in Town of Beaufort