Lawmakers vote to streamline hog waste energy permit process

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is discussing its annual farm bill and voted to change the way farmers get biomass permits.

A Senate agriculture committee voted Tuesday for legislation that in part would create a more streamlined permit for turning hog waste into energy.

The bill would create five-year “general permits” for animal farm operations that allow the owner to operate a farm digester system that collects natural gas.

The pork industry backs the idea and say it makes sense because these operations are similar to their farms.

Environmental groups and residents from the bill sponsor’s home county spoke against the provisions. General permits wouldn’t require public hearings.

