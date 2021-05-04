Kinston High School - Kahlia Hargett

SCHOOL:

Kinston High School



NAME:

Kahlia Quiasia Hargett



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend a 4-year University as a Nursing Major



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Dealing with the adversity and changes due to COVID-19



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Always do your best and give 100 percent on everything you do and always thank those who have supported you along the way.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Playing my final year on the Kinston High Girls Varsity Basketball Team



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Having my Master’s Degree, being successful in my career as a NICU nurse and in pursuit of starting my own business



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My father is the most influential person in my life. He taught me if I want something in life, I have to earn it. He also taught me to never give up on reaching my goals.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am ambidextrous



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, Family, Good Health, Friends, & Love



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Dubai because I think it is a beautiful country



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

That I actually talk a lot, since I am really quiet in school



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Freshman year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My Bible