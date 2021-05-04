Kinston High School - Kahlia Hargett
WITN Class of 2021
Kahlia Hargett
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Kahlia Hargett I am currently a senior at Kinston High School, ranked in the top ten percent of my class with a 3.7 GPA. My school activities include the Kinston High Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ameri-Corps, and the Student Athlete Summer Institute. I am also member of the Church of Faith & Deliverance where I serve on the Media Ministry Team and work part time as a cashier at the local Food Lion. I have been an active member of the KHS girls’ varsity basketball team for the past four years. My goals after graduation is to, attend a 4-year university to major in nursing and obtain my degree as a CRNA- Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. While in college I plan to enroll in the ROTC Program to become a commissioned officer for the US Air Force upon graduation.
|SCHOOL:
Kinston High School
NAME:
Kahlia Quiasia Hargett
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
Attend a 4-year University as a Nursing Major
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Dealing with the adversity and changes due to COVID-19
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Always do your best and give 100 percent on everything you do and always thank those who have supported you along the way.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Playing my final year on the Kinston High Girls Varsity Basketball Team
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
Having my Master’s Degree, being successful in my career as a NICU nurse and in pursuit of starting my own business
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My father is the most influential person in my life. He taught me if I want something in life, I have to earn it. He also taught me to never give up on reaching my goals.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am ambidextrous
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
God, Family, Good Health, Friends, & Love
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Dubai because I think it is a beautiful country
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
That I actually talk a lot, since I am really quiet in school
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Freshman year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
My Bible
