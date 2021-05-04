Jones Senior High School - Wali Muhammad

SCHOOL:

Jones Senior High School



NAME:

Wali Muhammad



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I don’t have any specific plans for next year, but hopefully I’ll be in the Air Force finding my path.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I think the most challenging task has been balancing all the aspects of my life. It’s good practice for adult life but still quite challenging.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Make the most of your time but don’t stop thinking about your future. Try to make meaningful connections and remember that you’re a work in progress and that you don’t have to be perfect. The most important thing you can do is try to be a better person each day!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been my Business Law class. It’s been unexpectedly informative and engaging.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself settled down somewhere with a partner and maybe two children. I’ll be financially stable and have at least three of the books I’m working on published.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

There have been many influential people in my life, and different people come to mind for different reasons. I suppose I have been the most influence person in my life because I opened my mind up to allow others to help me grow.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I’m unique because of my capacity to understand things and my willingness to help others. I think the way I perceive the world makes me pretty unique too.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“It starts with the self” is a quote from a dream I had, which means that you can’t change things until you change yourself.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Time, family, truth, wealth and contentment.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I have no clue, there’s no specific place I’d like to settle at the moment because I feel like I haven’t been exposed to enough places yet.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

That I really love being alone even though I’m so social.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year was my favorite, even though it was extremely stressful, I made a lot of memories and learned many important lessons.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

Probably a survival machete