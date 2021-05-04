Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker
Two Greenville men charged with robbery at Family Dollar
Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
The body of Andrew Brown is being placed in a hearse.
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned after an...
Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’
Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and...
Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Hot and muggy Tuesday
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response