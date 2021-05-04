Advertisement

Greenville man charged in Vanceboro stabbing

Rimez Person charged in stabbing
Rimez Person charged in stabbing(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man wanted for a stabbing in Vanceboro has turned himself in.

Investigators say 20-year-old Rimez Person turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 29 at 9:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 17 North in Vanceboro in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found the individual who lives there, 36-year-old Jeffery Jackson, stabbed multiple times.

Jackson was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was listed in stable condition.

Person was wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and felony breaking & entering with intent to injure.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
UPDATE: Weekend robbery arrests not connected to ECU Alert
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million Jumbo Bucks prize.
Beaufort County woman wins $1 million lottery jackpot
Kinston man in critical condition after parking lot attack

Latest News

Arrests during day 13 of protests in Elizabeth City
More arrests Monday night as protests continue in Elizabeth City
Morehead City Virtual Community Meeting
Morehead City police discuss crime during Tuesday community meeting
Elementary education - brainstorming with teacher after the class
State campaign highlights teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week
Speaker Moore proposes legislation cracking down on riots and civil disorder