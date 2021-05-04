Greenville man charged in Vanceboro stabbing

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville man wanted for a stabbing in Vanceboro has turned himself in.

Investigators say 20-year-old Rimez Person turned himself into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 29 at 9:00 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 17 North in Vanceboro in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found the individual who lives there, 36-year-old Jeffery Jackson, stabbed multiple times.

Jackson was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was listed in stable condition.

Person was wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and felony breaking & entering with intent to injure.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.