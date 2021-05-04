Advertisement

Community input needed for Vidant health assessment

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vidant Health wants Eastern Carolina community members to give feedback on its current Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The assessment happens about every three years. The feedback allows the health system to understand what community members see as the most critical health issues affecting their communities. Vidant leaders say it provides the foundation for improving and promoting good health in Eastern North Carolina.

You have to be at least 15-years-old, and health leaders say allow about 10 minutes to complete the confidential assessment.

The survey is open through June 18.

The complete CHNA process involves collecting and analyzing extensive data, including demographic, socioeconomic, and health statistics, and feedback from community members. The completed CHNA analysis and results serve as the basis for prioritizing methods to meet the community’s health needs to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.

Vidant offers the survey in both English and Spanish at www.VidantHealth.com/CHNA.

