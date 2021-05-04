Charlie’s Forecast: Strong storms move in from the west

Quick Forecast

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Evening storms fade after midnight. Lows near 70°. Winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny morning with scattered showers or storms in the evening. Highs near 87°. Winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Storms diminish late. Lows near 55°. Winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 73°. Winds out of the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A strong cold front will bring rain back to the East for a third straight day. Morning temps will start the day in the low 70s and warm to the upper 80s ahead of the front. Rain showers will be spotty in the morning with heavier rain expected later in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to accompany this system, however the threat of severe weather is fairly low. Winds will be breezy, blowing in out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with the strongest winds near the coast.

Thursday & Friday

We’ve got a dry day coming on Thursday, but for those of you hoping that dry streak extends into Friday, you may end up disappointed. More rain will arrive as a weak low pushes moisture back into the area before the weekend. Highs on Thursday will drop back to a more spring like mid 70s level while Friday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Saturday & Sunday

High pressure will follow Friday’s rain maker, keeping us sunny and dry on both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will be low as well, giving us another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the mid 70s Saturday and the mid 80s by Sunday. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however Saturday will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.