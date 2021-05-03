Advertisement

Yahoo and AOL are sold, again, for about $5 billion

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo...
Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10% stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

As part of the deal, Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake.

The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlantic Beach, NC
Police investigating after body found on Atlantic Beach
Helicopter pilot killed in North Carolina crash
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
Wayne County man dies in ATV accident
Fire Chief: Child dies in Thursday Pinetops fire

Latest News

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Mental Health Matters: Vidant Health launching virtual series for month of May
While officers were attempting to make contact, they heard a gunshot. That's when they entered...
3 dead in Florida home
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month