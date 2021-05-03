Advertisement

Two Greenville men charged with robbery at Family Dollar

Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker
Hugh Paige & Thomas Parker(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Greenville men have been charged with armed robbery involving a clerk at a dollar store over the weekend.

Hugh Paige, 57, and Thomas Parker, 56, have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Greenville police say around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, they were called to the Family Dollar on Evans Street. The store clerk told them a man walked behind the counter, showed a knife, and took her purse and cell phone.

The robber was seen getting into a car with a second man.

Witnesses helped police with descriptions of the two men and the vehicle they were driving> About two hours later, an officer spotted the car around 14th and 5th streets. Paige and Parker were interviewed and then arrested.

Police say a Good Samaritan found the victim’s purse, and after reviewing camera footage, an officer found her phone in a trash can at the Dreams Mart of South Memorial Drive.

Both men had bonds set at $100,000 each.

