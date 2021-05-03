Some Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op customers experiencing disruptions to power

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People in Jones and Craven counties may experience some disruptions to their power Monday morning.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op says an issue with one of their main transmission lines is causing blinks from Maysville to Pine Knoll Shores. The issue has been going on since about 3 a.m. Officials say customers may experience a few more blinks throughout the day as they work to fix the problem.

Additionally, crews are replacing a pole and transformer that caught fire on Black Skimmer Road in Emerald Isle. Crews say power will be off for about three hours while the replacement happens.

