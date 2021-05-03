Advertisement

Rocky Mount police searching for fatal hit & run vehicle

Police say a car like this one possibly struck and killed a Rocky Mount man last month.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say the driver that struck and killed a pedestrian last month was probably in a Smart car.

Matthew Pender, 27, of Rocky Mount, was found lying in a ditch along North Wesleyan Boulevard back on April 11th.

Headlight fragments from the hit and run scene came from a 2007-2016 Smart Fortwo.

Police said surveillance video in the area showed a Smart car on the night of the crash, and that’s possibly the vehicle that struck and killed Pender.

Officers say the vehicle may be white or silver and there would be damage to the passenger side headlight, possibly the hood, as well as the A-pillar. Police today released a photo of a car that is similar to the one involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit and run should call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

