Reward increased for information in fatal Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The investigation into a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Jacksonville continues and police say the reward for information has increased.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. Jacksonville Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments complex at 100 Talon Dr.

Officers found Lamar Johnson lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In addition to the $2,500.00 Crime Stoppers reward, Jacksonville Police will contribute additional funds, for a total of up to a $10,000.00 cash reward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. You can refer to Case Number 20-10048 when calling or texting about this case.

